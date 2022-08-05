‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy

Ask the Doctor
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
By KLTV Digital Media Staff, Blake Holland, Julian Esparza, Arthur Clayborn and Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday.

The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.

“Lorenzo loved his job so much and he was so good at it,” said Bustos’ wife, Gloria Bustos. “We knew the risks that came with the job, but we also knew he was saving so many lives. He was trying to be better. He was trying to better the world one bad guy at a time.”

An American flag was raised in front of Green Acres before the service.

The 29-year-old deputy was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155, near West Grande Boulevard.

39-year-old deputy Michael Skinner was also injured and was later treated and released from the hospital.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, was jailed on a charge of intoxication assault. The charge was expected upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release.

Bustos is survived by a wife and three children.

“Lorenzo Bustos has carried the cause of justice to the grave and deserves not only our respect but our heartfelt gratitude and affection,” said Sheriff Larry Smith.

All flags in Smith County will remain at half-staff until 24 hours after the funeral, by order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

