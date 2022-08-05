Flip N' Cheer and T3 Elite hosting Back to School Bingo Night

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Get ready to yell ‘BINGO!’ for Back to School Bingo Night at the Mattie Lanier Richey Center in Atlanta, Texas.

The event is being held at the Mattie Lanier Richey Center, 101 Sportsplex Drive, Atlanta, Texas on Friday, August 5th. The doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. and the bingo game goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include food, raffles, prizes, and more.

The bingo game is in support of Flip N’ Cheer & T3 Elite, cheerleading and gymnastics organizations.

Tickets are $30 or 4 for $100, this includes 8 rounds of bingo, ink stamp, and dinner served.

