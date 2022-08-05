7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made.
Businesses & arrests
- EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian)
- Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.
- Magnolia Clubhouse (22300 La. Hwy. 1, Rodessa)
- Chyanne Morgan, 22, of Atlanta, Texas was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
- S&A Truck Stop (12300 Mansfield Rd. Keithville)
- Sugam Raya, 40, of Bossier City was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.
- Super S Crawdaddies (12298 Mansfield Rd. Keithville)
- Tariq Akber, 54, of Keithville was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
- Cowhands Tobacco (11623 Hwy 80, Greenwood)
- Charles Davis, 58, of Marshall was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
- Tobacco Country (11590 Hwy 80, Greenwood)
- Karen Jones, 58, of Waskom, Texas was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 (second offense) and no ABO card (second offence)
- Lickskillet Liquor (10106 US Hwy. 79, Bethany)
- Dandra Oneal, 39, of Shreveport was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.
