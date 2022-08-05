Ask the Doctor
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made.

Businesses & arrests

  • EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian)
    • Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.
  • Magnolia Clubhouse (22300 La. Hwy. 1, Rodessa)
    • Chyanne Morgan, 22, of Atlanta, Texas was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
  • S&A Truck Stop (12300 Mansfield Rd. Keithville)
    • Sugam Raya, 40, of Bossier City was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.
  • Super S Crawdaddies (12298 Mansfield Rd. Keithville)
    • Tariq Akber, 54, of Keithville was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
  • Cowhands Tobacco (11623 Hwy 80, Greenwood)
    • Charles Davis, 58, of Marshall was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21
  • Tobacco Country (11590 Hwy 80, Greenwood)
    • Karen Jones, 58, of Waskom, Texas was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 (second offense) and no ABO card (second offence)
  • Lickskillet Liquor (10106 US Hwy. 79, Bethany)
    • Dandra Oneal, 39, of Shreveport was arrested for unlawful sales to persons under 21 and no ABO card.

