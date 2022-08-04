Webster Parish Schools excited to begin new year

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Schools welcomed back their students for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Over 270 students attended the first day of classes at Brown Upper Elementary School. Principal Cortney McCall said this year is all about social and emotional learning.

“These past few years we see that out kids lost a few steps just with the social aspect of everything. We know we’re in the business of growing kids academically, but it’s bigger than that. It’s about the whole child. We can target the social and emotional relationship aspect. We’re building more generational leaders,” McCall said.

Teachers and students say they’re happy to be back.

“I’m excited. It’s a new year, we have new students coming in, we have a new administration, we have some new teachers. We’re all excited about bringing in the new year,” said teacher Kim Kerry.

Webster Parish Superintendent Johnny Rowland was also at the elementary school for the big day.

“We’re continuing on the growth that we showed last year, continue to improve and get better. Coming out of the pandemic, we know we have a long way to go. I can’t say enough about the great performance of all of our teachers, administrators, and all of the staff members, especially our students,” he said.

For those students who may be anxious about heading back to the classroom, middle school student Ja’Darrius Rankin says there’s nothing to worry about.

“All the kids out there who’re nervous about school, don’t be nervous. It’s all just like the regular year all over again. So, don’t be nervous on your first day of school.”

This year all Webster students will receive breakfast and lunch free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.