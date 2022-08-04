Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.

The fire remains under investigation (KSLA)

At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the scene, according to Caddo911.

Both directions of travel are closed on Greenwood Road for first responders.

Authorities at the scene say that no one was inside at the time of the fire. The building was heavily damaged by smoke and fire.

The blaze was under control in 35 minutes.

