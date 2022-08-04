Ask the Doctor
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.

The fire remains under investigation
The fire remains under investigation(KSLA)

At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the scene, according to Caddo911.

The fire remains under investigation
The fire remains under investigation(KSLA)

Both directions of travel are closed on Greenwood Road for first responders.

Authorities at the scene say that no one was inside at the time of the fire. The building was heavily damaged by smoke and fire.

The blaze was under control in 35 minutes.

