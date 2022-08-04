Startup Prize bringing innovators together in Shreveport to address health concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A national conference aims to help make Shreveport/Bossier City a national health innovation hub.

“The Innovation: Health Conference will be a beacon to folks out there who want to learn how to innovate in the healthcare space and connect with like-minded spirits,” said Gregory Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation.

The Louisiana Startup Prize will host its first Innovation: Health Conference on Aug. 26 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. in Shreveport.

It will include panels about innovation, a meal prepared by “Chopped” winner chef Tristen Epps and keynotes by award-winning experts Bobalu Kaiser and Karl Krumm.

The conference – presented by Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana, Ochsner Ventures, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, LSU Health Shreveport and the Prize Foundation – is open to the public and will be streamed online. Tickets, at a cost of $45-$100 each — are available by clicking here.

The Innovation: Health Conference will happen in tandem with the finals for this year’s Startup Prize: Focus on Health competition and will help shine a light on the health innovation happening now in Northwest Louisiana.

Startup Prize is an entrepreneurial competition in which innovative minds from Northwest Louisiana and throughout the country compete for $10,000 cash prize and opportunities for investment. It is nationally recognized as a testing ground for entrepreneurs and an opportunity for startups to find business advice, mentor expertise and investment dollars. The competition shifted its focus to early-stage health startups in 2021.

There are two tracks, one for efforts that require FDA approval and one for those that do not.

Key dates

Aug. 20–21: The top startups from Track 2 (no FDA approval required) will be invited to present their final business plans and pitch online to the competition’s panel of investor judges. The winner will receive $10,000 cash. All finalists have the opportunity for investment in their concepts.

Aug. 26: The inaugural Health: Innovation Conference will be held in Shreveport. Some of the brightest minds and thought leaders from throughout the country will discuss the issues and the future of the health innovation sector.

Aug. 27-28: The top startups from Track 1 (FDA approval required) will be in Shreveport to present their final business plans and pitch to a panel of investor judges behind closed doors. The winner will receive $10,000 cash. All finalists have the opportunity for investments in their concept.

