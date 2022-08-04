Ask the Doctor
SPD: Woman charged after leaving child in unattended vehicle

Officers were called on Aug. 3 to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway to a parking garage...
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say a woman was arrested after she left a child inside a vehicle unattended.

Kit Yu, 49, is facing one count of child desertion, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers were called on Aug. 3 to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway to a parking garage regarding a child left inside a vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 6-year-old inside a vehicle that was not running and had its windows up.

Following Yu’s arrest, the child was returned to the custody of a family member.

According to the national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org, since July 1, 11 children died in 2022 by being left in a hot car.

