SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries

Christopher D. Boykin, 31(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses.

On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.

Boykin is also wanted for allegedly being involved in the burglary of a second business on the 300 block of East Kings Highway on May 14.

If you have information on this suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Due to the new laws issued in reference to mugshot releases in the state of Louisiana we are required to remind that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

