SPD: June homicide suspect in custody

Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting

The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.

Cooks was identified as a possible suspect in this case by investigators, according to SPD. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Aug. 4 2022.

He was taken into custody by Shreveport police with assistance from Shreveport City Marshal Office, SPD Warrants Division, U.S. Marshal Task Force, and SPD K-9 Unit.

