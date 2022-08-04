SPD: June homicide suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting

Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.

Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.

Cooks was identified as a possible suspect in this case by investigators, according to SPD. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Aug. 4 2022.

He was taken into custody by Shreveport police with assistance from Shreveport City Marshal Office, SPD Warrants Division, U.S. Marshal Task Force, and SPD K-9 Unit.

