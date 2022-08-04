Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Some Shreveport school zones to get speed enforcement cameras installed

Speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zone.
Speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zone.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to keep your children safe, speed enforcement cameras are being set up at school zones across Shreveport with help from the Real Time Crime Center.

During school hours, the cameras will be looking for drivers going over the zone speed limit and will scan their license plate. Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson says this technology will be useful for more than handing out speeding tickets.

“If you just stole a car and someone reported it, there’s technology we’re bringing to bare soon that will almost automatically trigger from 911 to ‘BOLO,’ be on the lookout, and light up all those license plate recognition cameras to look for that car now.”

Hanson says with the recent carjackings in the city, this technology will also be very useful in catching suspects.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James A. Machado
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
The truck was headed north on N. Market Street and the bus was headed west on Kansas City...
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
Caddo school board increases the pay rate for all substitutes.
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

Latest News

Webster Parish Schools return to class.
Webster Parish Schools excited to begin new year
Geek'd Con holding its pre-party at Sci-Port's GamePort.
Sci-Port to host Geek’d Con’s annual GamePort Pre-Party
A pack the bus event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Two drop-off...
PACK THE BUS: Bossier Chamber of Commerce holding supply drive
Pack the Bus hosted by Bossier Chamber of Commerce, August 4th.
Pack the Bus: Bossier Chamber of Commerce