Some Shreveport school zones to get speed enforcement cameras installed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to keep your children safe, speed enforcement cameras are being set up at school zones across Shreveport with help from the Real Time Crime Center.

During school hours, the cameras will be looking for drivers going over the zone speed limit and will scan their license plate. Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson says this technology will be useful for more than handing out speeding tickets.

“If you just stole a car and someone reported it, there’s technology we’re bringing to bare soon that will almost automatically trigger from 911 to ‘BOLO,’ be on the lookout, and light up all those license plate recognition cameras to look for that car now.”

Hanson says with the recent carjackings in the city, this technology will also be very useful in catching suspects.

