SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Backpack giveaway being sponsored by The Shreveport Black Nurses

Where: The event is being held at 4360 Hollywood Avenue at the Mooretown branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

When: August 6th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.