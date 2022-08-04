Redwater ISD teachers win honors as regional Teachers of the Year in east Texas

REDWATER, TEXAS (KSLA) - Redwater ISD swept the field for the regional Teachers of the Year awards.

Two teachers from the Redwater Independent School District (RISD) have both won honors as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year, Courtney Beck, and Secondary Teacher of the Year, Tanya Terry. The region they are honored in is Region VIII Education Service Center (ESC). Both teachers are now part of a group of 40 regional Teachers of the Year to be considered for the six state finalists.

Courtney Beck has been teaching for 18 years and eight years with RISD. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. Beck has a love and passion for teaching.

“I realize that students come to school with different backgrounds, different experiences, and different needs,” Beck said. “My hope is to make each student feel that they belong, they matter and they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Courtney Beck (Redwater ISD)

Beck also encourages other teachers to don’t give up, help is a knock away. “It is important to count on your colleagues. After all, they are the only ones that truly know exactly what you are feeling and going through. Remember why you became a teacher – to see the light in your student’s eyes and the smile on their face when they finally get what you are teaching them, ”

Tanya Terry has 17 years of experience teaching and six years with RISD. She serves as the English Department Chair and is a Dual Credit Instructor. Terry holds an Associate Degree in Secondary Education from Texarkana College, along with a Bachelor and Master Degree in Secondary Education from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

“I believe that every child has the ability to learn and that every educator’s responsibility is to meet a child where he or she is at the moment,” said Terry. “My philosophy in the classroom is no failures. If a child fails, I believe that I have failed the child.” Terry’s goal in the classroom is to help every child to not only see his or her academic potential but also to instill kindness and respect for humanity.

Tanya Terry (Redwater ISD)

Terry believes in working diligently alongside her students until each one reaches his or her dreams and consistently encourages her students to see the achiever within themselves. Terry wants to inspire her students that all dreams are possible with integrity and a goal-driven mindset, for she believes at the end of the day, her students’ successes are her successes

As the Region ESC Teacher of the Year, Beck and Terry will be recognized during the TEA State Board of Education Teacher of the Year Banquet in Austin in October.

