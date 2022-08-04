Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom.

Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat.

“We study these events all over the country. We’ve studied Uvalde, the unfortunate events that happened over there. Every single one of these events, we learn from these events,” said Captain Adam Johnson, the director of security for the school district.

He said law enforcement agencies work hard to adjust and make their strategies more effective each year.

“We take what we learn from the mistakes that were made at certain places, and we also apply them at new trainings every year. It’s a ever-changing way of responding effectively to make sure that every person is safe and to try to eliminate these incidents from happening on our campus.”

KSLA was invited to see one of two training sessions for Bossier deputies and administrative staff.

“We have roughly 45 post-certified deputies that serve our schools in Bossier Parish; that’s also including a full-time K-9 officer,” Johnson said.

According to Everytown Research, there have been 95 incidents of gunfire on school grounds so far this year, resulting in 40 deaths and 76 injuries nationally.

Jonathan Ponder, the training director for the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, said he recommends schools do active shooter drills once a semester.

“The more you practice, the better you are to handle the high stress,” Ponder said.

These trainings are not meant to scare parents or students; in fact, they are meant to prepare them and make sure they know what to do in the event of an intruder threat.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.