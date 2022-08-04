More Heat Advisories Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hot and humid weather for the ArkLaTex as Heat Advisories are again in effect for all of the viewing area Thursday as ‘feels-like’ temperatures are expected to surge past 105 degrees. We are tracking a few more pop up showers and storms this afternoon, but nothing major. That will generally be the case as we close out the week and head into the weekend with perhaps the best chance of showers and storms coming Friday afternoon as a weak tropical disturbance moves to our south. Early next week we are tracking more toasty temperatures, but likely no triple digit heat at least for the region even as rain chances will be staying fairly low.

We are tracking another day of intense heat and humidity across the ArkLaTex Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning and kiddos head back to school we are tracking more hot and humid weather across the region with Heat Advisories out for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are of course in the mid to upper 70s and will be moving up into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity it will likely ‘feel-like’ it is around the 105 degree mark. A pop up shower or storm is possible this afternoon just don’t expect anything too widespread across the region.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking likely more of the same for the region with slightly higher rain chances starting Friday. That will be due a tropical disturbance that will be moving west along the Gulf Coast that will help to spur some showers and storms during the afternoon, but not everyone will see wet weather. This is why we are still expecting high temperatures to be in the mid-90s Friday. Saturday and Sunday will likely be mainly dry across the region and that will mean our temperatures will be pushing up back pretty close to the century mark with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more heat and humidity for the region as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. Monday and Tuesday look to be dry with hot temperatures that will be close, but probably just under the 100 degree mark with a possible pop up shower in the afternoon. Wednesday right now looks to be the best chance for rain we could see a weak front trying to move in from the north that could help to spur some afternoon showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, get ready for another scorcher Thursday! Have a great day!

