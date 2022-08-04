Ask the Doctor
Man shoots and injures victim at Raceway, East 70th

Man shoots another man at the Raceway on East 70th, victim was seen walking away from the scene.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man with a white mustang shoots at a man on foot near the Raceway on East 70th, the victim then walks away from the scene.

On August 4 around 4:20 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to the Raceway on East 70th and Southern Avenue. As they arrived they discovered that a white male wearing a white muscle shirt named James was shot by a short black male suspect driving a white mustang. The gunshot victim was then seen walking toward the Circle K on East 70th and Linwood.

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates will happen as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

