Man shoots and injures victim at Raceway, East 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man with a white mustang shoots at a man on foot near the Raceway on East 70th, the victim then walks away from the scene.

On August 4 around 4:20 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to the Raceway on East 70th and Southern Avenue. As they arrived they discovered that a white male wearing a white muscle shirt named James was shot by a short black male suspect driving a white mustang. The gunshot victim was then seen walking toward the Circle K on East 70th and Linwood.

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates will happen as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.