87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant

Detectives were conducting a felony investigation
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself as they were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 87-year-old man is dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation.

It happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4 at a residence in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

Detectives were at the front of the residence when they heard the gunshot from the rear.

He apparently walked out the back door and shot himself, they said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

