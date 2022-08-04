GETTING ANSWERS: Differentiating charges on your electric bill

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many residents have been reporting higher electricity bills over the last few months. When reading your bill, some may notice a PCRF service charge along with an electric charge.

The Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative says the PCRF charge refers to the power cost recovery factor. That amount is the difference in the company’s rate and what the company pays for power. They say this is because they are a nonprofit.

This electric company says their rate is at .06484, with the rate for PCRF at .080. They say the reason customers are paying more for this charge is because the power is costing them more.

