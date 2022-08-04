Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza

Free block party at Airline Plaza
Free block party at Airline Plaza
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more.

A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.

What to expect at the block party:

What’s on Tap2

  • Free wing samples
  • $20 rib eye dinners
  • $3 pink starburst shots

Rush

  • 25% off on the first item

Grace & Grit

  • 10% off haircut
  • Raffle for a free haircut

Hairway to Heaven

  • Free raffle for a gift certificate

Strawns

  • $4 pie

Lady Mavs

  • Free hot dogs, sweet tea, and lemonade

Madison Late & Co.

  • 20% off summer, 10% more if you follow
  • Drawings

Modern Tech Repair

  • 15% off on repairs and accessories

Don Juanz

  • Double-size frozen margarita sale

Sports Plex

  • 1-month free membership when you bring in a flyer

Frogs Party on the Pad

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
James A. Machado
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
The truck was headed north on N. Market Street and the bus was headed west on Kansas City...
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
Caddo school board increases the pay rate for all substitutes.
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

Latest News

The Little Dog Laughed interview
The Little Dog Laughed interview for upcoming performances at StageCenter
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
dickey
Principal J.C. Dickey talks new year for Red River High students