Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more.
A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
What to expect at the block party:
What’s on Tap2
- Free wing samples
- $20 rib eye dinners
- $3 pink starburst shots
Rush
- 25% off on the first item
Grace & Grit
- 10% off haircut
- Raffle for a free haircut
Hairway to Heaven
- Free raffle for a gift certificate
Strawns
- $4 pie
Lady Mavs
- Free hot dogs, sweet tea, and lemonade
Madison Late & Co.
- 20% off summer, 10% more if you follow
- Drawings
Modern Tech Repair
- 15% off on repairs and accessories
Don Juanz
- Double-size frozen margarita sale
Sports Plex
- 1-month free membership when you bring in a flyer
Frogs Party on the Pad
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.