Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more.

A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.

What to expect at the block party:

What’s on Tap2

Free wing samples

$20 rib eye dinners

$3 pink starburst shots

Rush

25% off on the first item

Grace & Grit

10% off haircut

Raffle for a free haircut

Hairway to Heaven

Free raffle for a gift certificate

Strawns

$4 pie

Lady Mavs

Free hot dogs, sweet tea, and lemonade

Madison Late & Co.

20% off summer, 10% more if you follow

Drawings

Modern Tech Repair

15% off on repairs and accessories

Don Juanz

Double-size frozen margarita sale

Sports Plex

1-month free membership when you bring in a flyer

Frogs Party on the Pad

