Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police

T.J. Finley
T.J. Finley(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department.

Finley is accused of attempting to elude the police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released.

An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they were “aware of the situation” but did not provide any additional details on the arrest.

Finley recently signed a NIL deal with Amazon, becoming the first college player to do so. He is expected to be in a quarterback battle with former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada.

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin addressed the media Thursday, August 4 regarding Finley and stated that “We are aware of what’s going on,” Harsin explained, echoing a statement earlier by the Athletics Department that it was “aware of the situation” but with little in the way of details.

Harsin did confirm Finley was on campus and that he’ll be there Thursday night with practice planned for Friday.

Finley’s attorneys have since shed more light on the arrest, issuing a statement from the law firm of Whittelsey & Corley LLC. The statement reads:

“The charges pending against my client, T.J. Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding. The charges are in the process of being handled in Municipal Court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond that he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success.”

