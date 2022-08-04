Few showers Friday ahead of a dry, sunny weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are possible as we end the work week. It will not be a washout, but you may need that umbrella on Friday. Over the weekend, it will go back to sunny weather with little to no rain.

This evening, there will be a lot of clouds, but not much rain. A couple small showers are not ruled out, but it will be so limited you will not need your umbrella. If you are planning anything outdoors this evening, you just have to contend with the heat. It will be in the 90s before sunset, falling to the upper 80s after the sun goes down.

Overnight, the clouds will for the most part stick around. Some will clear or move away, but I think we will wake up Friday morning with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will of course be very warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will bring a little relief. There should be some rain that pops up in the afternoon. I had to drop the rain chance to 30%. The latest trend on Futuretrack is showing less rain. That’s not to say we won’t see any. It will just be a little more isolated. Whatever rain we get will help cool temperatures down. The highs for the day will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Over the weekend, Saturday may have a few small pin-point showers and possibly a couple storms around. However, it will not rain everywhere. That means most of you will be disappointed. I would not expect any rain if you plan on being outdoors. rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are at 10%. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s both day with plenty of sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. There will also be plenty of humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will still have limited rain chances. I have a 10-20% chance both days. So a couple small showers are not ruled out. It just won’t rain everywhere, nor for very long. There will be a few more clouds around Tuesday and more sunshine Monday. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the 90s. At least we’re still not talking about triple digits though!

Wednesday and Thursday both look to have more rain. It’s still a long ways out, so this could change. As of now, the potential for showers and storms is there. I do not expect a washout. Even many locations may be left disappointed with no rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Once any rain arrives, the temperatures will quickly cool down.

In the tropics, we are quiet. NOAA has released its updated forecast for the season, and still expects an above-average season. We’re still looking to have 14-20 named storms, 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes, and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes. As we go through the month of August, activity normally picks up. I would expect that to be the case again this year. So, it’s important for you to pay attention to the tropics for the next 2 months until activity goes back down. We will be your First Alert for when something forms, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.