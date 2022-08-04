Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Child Care P-EBT available

P-EBT Louisiana
P-EBT Louisiana(Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5.

The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5.

Children must have also lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours, according to DCFS.

According to DCFS, eligible families will receive $22.45 per eligible month between August-December 2021; $27.14 per eligible month between January-May 2022; $195 for June 2022; and $196 for July 2022.

Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT program will begin being issued in the fall, according to DCFS.

Back in July, DCFS announced eligible children in K-12 schools could receive summer P-EBT benefits.

RELATED: Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

More information about the P-EBT program can be found HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James A. Machado
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
The truck was headed north on N. Market Street and the bus was headed west on Kansas City...
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
Caddo school board increases the pay rate for all substitutes.
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

Latest News

Officers were called on Aug. 3 to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway to a parking garage...
SPD: Woman charged after leaving child in unattended vehicle
A woman was arrested after a child was left in a hot car.
Child left in car
Two teachers from Redwater were honored as Teachers of the Year, Tanya Terry (left) and...
Redwater ISD teachers win honors as regional Teachers of the Year in east Texas
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant