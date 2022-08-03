Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy

Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of the Cartwheel Galaxy.

According to NASA, it’s a ring galaxy located 500 million light-years away that formed when a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy violently collided.

The Cartwheel Galaxy has a bright inner ring and an active colorful ring surrounding it. NASA said the rings expand outwards from the center, “like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it.”

The outer ring has a lot of star formations, and the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters, NASA reports.

Astronomers call this a “ring galaxy” because of its distinctive features.

According to NASA, Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform over time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car...
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary

Latest News

Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94