Traffic stop turns into highspeed chase in Many, La

MANY, La. (KSLA) - A traffic stop in Many, La turns into a highspeed chance involving multiple agencies.

On August 3 at 8:30 a.m. the Many Police Department (MPD) officers attempted to make a traffic stop in Many, Louisiana. The driver refused to stop and began to flee from officers.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit which traveled south through Florien and into Vernon Parish, where officers from Anacoco Police department, Louisiana State Police, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s office, and Vernon Narcotics Task Force joined the pursuit.

The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to ramp officer units while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 171 through Hornbeck and Anacoco, towards Leesville.

The suspect driver was able to avoid spike strips on at least two occasions. Sabine deputies attempted to use pursuit intervention techniques on the vehicle but with no success. Sabine deputies reported the suspect laughed and would wave each time they attempted to stop him.

The suspect then rammed a Sabine patrol deputy multiple times as the deputy was attempting to get civilians out of the driver’s lane of travel, disabling the patrol vehicle.

A female Vernon Parish Narcotics agent then struck the suspect vehicle head-on, finally bringing his vehicle to a stop. Officers from multiple agencies surrounded the vehicle and were forced to break out the driver’s window to remove the suspect from the vehicle.

Autoplay Caption

It was learned that the suspect’s vehicle was reported as stolen in an armed carjacking in Shreveport.

The suspect was transported to the Vernon Parish Jail.

The Sabine Parish Deputy and the female VPNTF Agent suffered minor injuries.

Two VPSO patrol units suffered significant damage.

At this time the suspect is refusing to identify himself to law enforcement.

Numerous criminal charges are expected in multiple jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.