SPD seeking help in identifying vehicle burglar

SPD is looking for a vehicle burglar suspect.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected vehicle burglar in video footage.

On July 16, the SPD responded to a vehicle burglary on the 500 block of Pierremont Road. A security camera caught the alleged burglar attempting to steal a vehicle.

SPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the video. If you have information or can help identify the suspect, please call SPD investigators at 318-673-7300 or contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their app, P3Tips.

