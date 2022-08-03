Shreveport man sentenced in death of postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Jarred Gentry has been sentenced for second-degree murder.

On June 22, 2019, Antonio Williams was delivering mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Officials say Gentry was inside that apartment, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As Williams got closer to the apartment, Gentry fired four shots through the front door. Williams was struck twice, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

“This is a difficult day for the family and friends of Antonio Williams,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This family has suffered the tragic loss of a father and husband who cannot be replaced. Although we know that this sentence will not fill the void that these family members and friends have suffered, we hope that it brings them some comfort knowing that this defendant will serve such a lengthy sentence in federal prison where there is no parole. I would like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their efforts in assisting with this investigation, as well as the Shreveport Police Department and federal agents with the ATF. It was because of their quick response and thorough investigation that we were able to bring this defendant to justice.”

