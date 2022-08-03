Ring doorbell crimefighting program up and running

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — After months of planning and a wide response from the application process, the much anticipated Ring doorbell program is up and running in Caddo Parish.

That’s the word from District 7 Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. Earlier this year, she and the Real-Time Crime Center teamed up to announce a program to try to help solve crime in the parish.

They put out an application that more than 1,000 people applied to receive a free Ring doorbell camera and participate in a process where people of the community can help solve crime by providing footage from their doorbell to the crime center per their request.

“Really wanting this to be a sort of addition to the other initiatives that are going on across our community to help fight crime and hoping that this will help provide added resources and added information and give some peace of mind to citizens knowing that they do have these monitoring services that this information can help law enforcement should something happen to citizens in their area or their neighborhood,” Caddo Parish spokeswoman Krystle Beauchamp said.

