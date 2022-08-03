Rain looking likely to close out the work week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms continue to look likely on Friday. It will provide some relief to the drought conditions and help out ever so slightly with the heat. It will go back to dry and hot weather this weekend.

This evening will have little to no rain. Showers will be just to our east, outside of the ArkLaTex. One or two may try to build their way west, but as sunset approaches, the rain will wind down. There will be a few passing clouds, and more hot temperatures. It will still be in the 90s up until the sun goes down.

Overnight, it will remain mostly clear with no rain. Temperatures will be warm and muggy cooling to the mid to upper 70s. A select few locations could cool down to the lower 80s, but no more from there.

Thursday, there will continue to be limited rain chances. I have a 20% chance for the day. There will be a little more cloud cover throughout the day. The rain on Thursday will come from the north and will be falling apart as it moves south. So it all depends on how long the showers can hold themselves together. It will still be hot with temperatures getting up to the upper 90s. There is a small chance more heat advisories are issued.

Friday will bring a little relief. There should be some rain that pops up throughout the day. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. It will be very scattered with most of the activity taking place in the afternoon. Be ready for a few downpours as well. This rain will help cool temperatures down. The highs for the day will be in the lower 90s. Some areas may cool to the 70s or 80s once the rain arrives.

Over the weekend, Saturday may have a few isolated showers and possibly a couple storms around. However, it will not rain everywhere. That means some of you will be disappointed. I will say though that the latest trend is getting worse with little to no rain. Therefore, I’ve lowered the rain chance to 10%. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s Saturday thanks to increased cloud cover and maybe some rain, but will increase back to the upper 90s Sunday with nothing to cool things back down and plenty of sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will still have limited rain chances. I have a 10-20% chance both days. So a couple small showers are not ruled out. It just won’t rain everywhere, nor for very long. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the 90s. At least we’re still not talking about triple digits though!

In the tropics, we are quiet. There’s still a lot of Saharan dust in the Atlantic basin for now. As we go through the month of August, activity normally picks up. I would expect that to be the case again this year. So, it’s important for you to pay attention to the tropics for the next 2 months until activity goes back down. We will be your First Alert for when something forms, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

