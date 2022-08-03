Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New information has been released from the NTSB about a cropduster that crashed Tuesday afternoon near Cheneyville, which killed the pilot.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the pilot’s name was Gill Pias.

According to the NTSB, the cropduster was an Air Tractor AT-502. An NTSB investigator was at the scene Wednesday to survey the site. We’re told the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the pilot, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.

The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to publish 15 days after the accident. We’re told at this early stage that NTSB does not state a cause, but will provide that information when available.

Investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car...
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary

Latest News

Resident's dated bottles show water quality in Greenwood.
Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues
Suspect involved in Shreveport carjacking runs from officers in Many, Louisiana
Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many, La
A suspect led authorities on a dangerous chase, injuring a deputy and an agent and damaging...
High-speed chase out of Many, Louisiana
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified as candidate for re-election in fall elections