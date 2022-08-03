Ask the Doctor
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash

By Alex Onken and Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive.

According to Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese, a pickup truck pulling a trailer was involved in addition to the bus.

The truck was headed north on N. Market Street and the bus was headed west on Kansas City Avenue when they collided.

A total of 10 people were sent to five Shreveport-Bossier City hospitals following the incident. Eight were passengers on the bus and two were from the pickup.

Reese added that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

In total six of SFD’s 11 medic units assisted with this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

