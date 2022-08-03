Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning.
Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive.
According to Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese, a pickup truck pulling a trailer was involved in addition to the bus.
The truck was headed north on N. Market Street and the bus was headed west on Kansas City Avenue when they collided.
A total of 10 people were sent to five Shreveport-Bossier City hospitals following the incident. Eight were passengers on the bus and two were from the pickup.
Reese added that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
In total six of SFD’s 11 medic units assisted with this incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
