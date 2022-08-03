More hit and miss showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with hot and muggy weather Tuesday with some showers mixed in we are anticipating more of the same on the way for region Wednesday. Temperatures will again be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely surge past the 105 degree mark. Pop up showers and storms are expected again during the afternoon across the eastern third of the region. We are expecting somewhat more widespread showers on the way Thursday and Friday afternoon with locally heavy rain possible. This weekend don’t expect much of a change in the pattern as some pop up showers and storms are expect Saturday as temperatures continue to hover in the mid to upper 90s.

We are tracking more hot and humid weather ahead for the ArkLaTex Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for a toasty day as Heat Advisories are in effect for the region as ‘feels-like’ temperatures are expected to shoot up past the 105 degree mark this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are again in the upper 70s and will be rising into the upper 90s this afternoon along with pop up showers and storms that are expect one again across the eastern half of the viewing area.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week and weekend we are expecting more of the same on the way for the region with perhaps slightly more rainfall coverage. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be very consistent with what have seen earlier with highs in the mid-90s with typical summer humidity for the region. We are also anticipating some showers and storms to flare during afternoon perhaps on a more widespread basis bringing locally heavy rainfall to some. This weekend we are also tracking some more hit and miss showers that will try to up in the afternoon to go along with temperatures in the 90s.

Early next week our pattern will continue to be in a holding pattern with fairly nice weather in the morning with a daytime shower or storm flaring once we get into the afternoon hours. This is all due to a mainly tropical moisture flow as the winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will be out of the east until a potential weak cold front could move through Wednesday of next week. High temperatures will continue to average in the mid and upper 90s with ample humidity for the region.

In the meantime, get ready for a scorcher of a Wednesday! Have a great day!

