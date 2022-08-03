Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway.
The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport.
The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission is free from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. for children under 10 get into the festival.
Admission for adults is $10.
There will also be free school uniforms (first come first serve), free haircuts from Bos-man’s, and many other family activities.
You can sign up at https://ratchetcitymusicfest.com/.
