Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway.

The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport.

Marvkevea's back to school giveaways to be hosted at the Ratchet City Music Fest. (marvkevea's learning center)

The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission is free from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. for children under 10 get into the festival.

Admission for adults is $10.

There will also be free school uniforms (first come first serve), free haircuts from Bos-man’s, and many other family activities.

You can sign up at https://ratchetcitymusicfest.com/.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.