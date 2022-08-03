LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - It’s time to start planning your fall vegetable garden - the LSU AgCenter released a list of vegetables you can plant this month in Louisiana.

The following vegetables are listed with the best planting dates for north and south Louisiana:

Broccoli (plants): Aug. 1 - Oct. 31

Lima and bush beans (direct-seed): Aug. 1 - Sept. 1

Cabbage (plants): July 15 - Oct. 31

Collards (direct-seed): July 15 - Oct. 31

Cucumbers (direct-seed or plants): South: Aug. 1 - Sept. 15 North: July 15 - Aug. 31

Kale (direct-seed or plants): South: July 15 - Nov. 15 North: July 15 - Oct. 31

Summer squash (direct-seed or plants): South: July 1 - Sept. 15 North: July 1 - Aug. 31

Swiss chard (plants): South: Aug. 15 - Oct. 30 North: Aug. 15 - Oct. 15

Turnips for roots (direct-seed): July 15 - Oct. 31.



For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.