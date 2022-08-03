Ask the Doctor
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - It’s time to start planning your fall vegetable garden - the LSU AgCenter released a list of vegetables you can plant this month in Louisiana.

The following vegetables are listed with the best planting dates for north and south Louisiana:

  • Broccoli (plants):
    • Aug. 1 - Oct. 31
  • Lima and bush beans (direct-seed):
    • Aug. 1 - Sept. 1
  • Cabbage (plants):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Collards (direct-seed):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Cucumbers (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: Aug. 1 - Sept. 15
    • North: July 15 - Aug. 31
  • Kale (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: July 15 - Nov. 15
    • North: July 15 - Oct. 31
  • Summer squash (direct-seed or plants):
    • South: July 1 - Sept. 15
    • North: July 1 - Aug. 31
  • Swiss chard (plants):
    • South: Aug. 15 - Oct. 30
    • North: Aug. 15 - Oct. 15
  • Turnips for roots (direct-seed):
    • July 15 - Oct. 31.

For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.

