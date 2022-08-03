Ask the Doctor
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

(MGN)
By Matthew Boudreaux
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.

Over the last two months, more than 100,000 Louisianans received a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

“I encourage all Louisiana residents to review the requirements and prepare accordingly for the May 2023 enforcement date,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Now is the time to get REAL ID ready.”

LOUIE, the Louisiana OMV REAL ID expert at www.expresslane.org, is waiting to help Louisiana residents identify what documents they need. Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. Customers can visit www.expresslane.org to book an appointment at their local OMV field office. The following five items must be verified to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card at a Louisiana OMV field office:

  • Identity
  • Lawful Status
  • Date of Birth
  • Social Security Information
  • Proof of residency (two documents)

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. For a complete list of REAL ID compliant identifications visit www.dhs.gov/real-id. For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding a commercial aircraft, please visit TSA’s website at www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification. Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 3, 2023, will not be permitted through security checkpoints.

