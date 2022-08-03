LEAP test results show Caddo students performing better in all 4 subject areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Results of Louisiana Educational Assessment Program testing in the spring show Caddo students performing better in math, English language arts, science and social studies, the school district says.

The data the state Education Department released Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 school year for Caddo elementary and middle school students, will be used along with school-level data to better identify students’ individual learning needs for the ensuing academic year, school officials said.

The district’s focus areas for this year include early literacy to support Caddo’s youngest learners, continued improvements in math instruction and allowing students and teachers the time and resources to grow, according to a statement Caddo released Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“This year is among the most impactful and important we as a school system may ever face,” said Keith Burton, Caddo’s chief academic officer. “We must do everything in our power to ensure teachers have what they need to grow students. We have built out the resources and curriculum needed, provided training and had the expertise in place. All we need now is to give teachers time to do the work.”

LEAP 2025 includes ELA, mathematics, science, and social studies assessments for grades 3-12. The tests measure the knowledge and skills in the state’s content standards for a particular grade. Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery and Advanced. Mastery and above is considered proficient or ready for the next grade level.

Statewide, mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved by three points in math and ELA. In total, 80% of Louisiana school systems, including Caddo, improved their mastery rate compared to last year.

“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” State Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said.

“We still have work to do before we’ve fully recovered from the impact of the last two years, but there’s excitement among our teachers and leaders to close that gap and continue moving our students forward.”

As for Caddo, the most significant growth was in math, an identified district priority.

Students improving performance on the annual state assessment increased by 4% in math between 2021 and 2022, with middle school students making the most significant gains year over year.

Additionally, 6% more middle school students scored at the highest levels of the LEAP 2025 math exam.

Caddo said these increases are attributed to the district’s commitment to top-rated curriculum combined with its investment in hiring 50 additional middle school math teachers and doubling the amount of time students spend in math class. This commitment was made possible through federal stimulus dollars to aid districts in academic recovery.

QUICK FACT Two Caddo campuses, South Highlands Elementary Magnet and Caddo Parish Magnet High, were recognized in the Top 10 for 2022 LEAP Performance by the Louisiana Education Department.

At Caddo high schools, student performance improved across all subject areas, with the greatest improvement seen in U.S. history with a nearly five-point increase from last year. Overall, Caddo grew across all content areas and grades.

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree said that while recent years have been trying for students, families and staffers, Caddo students are making great strides.

“The effects of the pandemic have been wide-reaching and deeply felt. And while the experiences we have faced are unique, our district has put together a robust system of supports to catch students up as well as advance their learning,” he said. “The data released today shows we are moving in the right direction, and our investments are resulting in improvements across our schools and communities.”

