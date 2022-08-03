Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job.

Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.

“If I thought there was a better person running, then I would step down. But I am a honest person. I am known for my integrity. I have the ability to lead the city. I have been in the courts, I have what it takes to push this city forward. Also, I have a reputation of playing nicely with others. This is going to be a group effort. We have to bring everybody together,” she said.

Anderson also said she wants people to elect someone “honest.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.