Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’

Lauren Ray Anderson sits down for an interview on the mayoral race.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job.

Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.

“If I thought there was a better person running, then I would step down. But I am a honest person. I am known for my integrity. I have the ability to lead the city. I have been in the courts, I have what it takes to push this city forward. Also, I have a reputation of playing nicely with others. This is going to be a group effort. We have to bring everybody together,” she said.

Anderson also said she wants people to elect someone “honest.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

