Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Multiple Greenwood residents say they have noticed discolored water within the past few weeks.

Prudy Coleman said she has lived in Greenwood for 10 years and “the water has never looked this bad before.”

Coleman showed KSLA crews a tub of water with a yellow hue, as well as dated water bottles comparing the color of the water.

On Aug. 1, a notice was sent out on the official Town of Greenwood Facebook page.

It reads in part, “One of the sample sites failed to meet the .50 required minimum chlorine residual for two months in a row, this site was located on Locust Hill Rd and is not a heavily populated area with historically low water usage.”

The Greenwood Clerk Veronica Brown said she is preparing a statement regarding the water issues.

KSLA has also reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health to get more information regarding the samples, and are awaiting a response.

