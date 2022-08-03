Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager.

Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta for 11 years, her most recent role was the Director of Finance/City Clerk. Porter holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University, Texarkana, and is a member of the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Association and the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas.

“Danica is a solid choice for the City Manager role and the entire Council looks forward to serving with her in the coming years,” said Mayor Brooks.

