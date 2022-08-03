Caddo’s school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries.

On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According to the board, the approval was in an effort to remain competitive in recruiting and retaining the highest quality staff.

The pay raise:

Substitute secretaries and office clerks - $75 daily rate

Substitute teachers with a high school diploma - $105 daily rate, $125 long-term substitute daily rate.

Substitute teachers with a 2-year college degree - $115 daily rate or $130 long-term substitute daily rate.

Substitute teachers with a 4-year college degree - $130 daily rate or $140 long-term substitute daily rate.

Substitute teachers with the teacher certification - $135 daily rate or $145 long-term substitute daily rate.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.