Caddo Schools welcomes back students in pre-K through 8th grade

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish students in pre-K through eighth grade had their first day back to school Wednesday, Aug. 3.

At Turner Elementary Middle School, more than 1,300 students returned for the 2022-23 school year. School leaders say they’re excited to have more opportunities open on campus this year.

“Looking forward to us being open again. With COVID, we were shut down quite a bit. We didn’t have many activities for our parents, for our students,” principal Darrell Webb said. “This year, we are bringing everything back. We’ll have our dances, our 5K runs.”

One student said grades would be their primary focus this school year.

“I’m looking forward toward my work and getting straight A’s because I promised my parents that I would get straight A’s.”

Caddo high school students are set to start school next week.

