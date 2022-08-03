Caddo Parish says Doorbell Camera Program operating in full swing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of planning and a wide response from applicants, the Caddo Parish Doorbell Camera Program is up and running.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts and the Real Time Crime Center teamed up to announce the program as an initiative to help solve crime in the parish.

Over 1,000 people applied to the program to receive a free Ring Doorbell Camera, and provide footage to the center of potential crimes.

The parish says they have been working closely with the commission to make the streets safer.

“Really wanting this to be a sort of addition to the other initiatives that are going on across our community to help fight crime, and hoping that this will help provide added resources and added information and give some peace of mind to citizens knowing that they do have these monitoring services. That this information can help law enforcement should something happen to citizens in their area or their neighborhood,” said Krystle Beauchamp, communications manager for Caddo Parish.

