BPSO: Man wanted on kidnapping, battery charges in custody following chase

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is waiting behind bars, facing several charges following a chase on August 1.

Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities already had two warrants for Page charging him with second-degree kidnapping and aggravated second-degree battery stemming from an incident on July 8, 2022

Page and a female accomplice are alleged to have tied up an individual and tortured him for undisclosed reasons until he was able to escape and report to authorities.

BPSO says Page was eluding deputies until his capture on Aug. 1. Reportedly Page said that if he was confronted by law enforcement “things would get bloody.”

On the night of Monday August 1, 2022 Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, white male, 39, of the 13000... Posted by Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Page was located on Madden Hill Creek Road, where he then fled to a home on Watts Road where he was then confronted by deputies.

Page who was operating a 2001 Ford F-150 ignored deputies’ commands to exit his vehicle and surrender. Page fled the scene in the Ford pickup followed by the deputies. In the short pursuit, Page attempted to force a fire department vehicle off La. 154.

The pickup then left the roadway and crashed out behind the Jamestown Post Office.

Deputies surrounded Page’s pickup and noticed he was in possession of a long gun. For the next two hours, deputies maintained cover while giving Page commands to surrender. Eventually, he surrendered to deputies.

Page is currently booked into the Bienville Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.