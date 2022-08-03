Ask the Doctor
Bos-Man’s Barber College to offer free haircuts

They’ll be available to students during Ratchet City Music Fest on Aug. 6
Bos-Man's Barber College will offer free haircuts for students during the Ratchet City Music Fest on Aug. 6, 2022, in Shreveport.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School has started or will start soon for ArkLaTex students, and what kid doesn’t want to step into their classroom with a fresh haircut.

Bos-man’s Barber College in Shreveport is ensuring that happens for students when it gives out free haircuts Saturday, Aug. 6 during the Ratchet City Music Fest.

Owner Shawn “Bos-Man” Boston said he loves doing things like this for the community.

“You know, we charge $5. A lot of parents in the community can’t afford that $20, $25, $30 haircut. So they’ll come to the school knowing that they’ll get just as great of a cut as if they go to the barbershop.”

Bos-Man and his team of barber students will give out those free cuts Saturday at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

