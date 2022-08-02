Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”

For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.

Shea Mitchell, a Lieutenant with the St. George Fire Department, met Kelsey Dulaney while they were both working at Raising Cane’s several years ago. On May 28, the couple tied the knot at Parc 73 in Prairieville, Louisiana.

After the officiant asked Shea if he took Kelsey to be his wife, he ducked off to the side and huddled up with his groomsmen.

The men deliberated for a few seconds before Shea returned to his bride-to-be’s hands and said “I do.”

“My original reaction was ‘where is he going?’” Kelsey told FOX 8. “But when I realized what was happening, I thought it was hilarious. All of the groomsmen are like family so I wouldn’t have expected anything less. It made my day that much more special.”

The moment was captured by the Mitchells’ wedding videography company, Heartbeat Films, owned by Ryan and Brittany Rushing in Baton Rouge. The couple says they have had several weddings videos go viral, be it funny or emotional moments.

@heartbeatfilms

This was such a fun day .. be on the lookout for the full film coming soon! 💕 11 million+ views on instagram! #louisianaweddingvideographer #neworleansweddingvideographer #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #weddingprank #funnyweddingmoments

♬ Marry You - Bruno Mars

So far, the Mitchells’ video has reached over 17 million views on Instagram and a combined 9.7 million views on TikTok.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport mayor disqualified from upcoming mayoral election

Latest News

dickey
Principal J.C. Dickey talks new year for Red River High students
mike beck
Checking in with Red River Elementary Principal Mike Beck
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and...
‘HUGE SUCCESS’ Benefit raises nearly $250,000 to aid men injured in gas explosion
jon
Jonathan Eaton, M.D. | Talking about new ECMO machines, Zuniga family