Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport mayor disqualified from upcoming mayoral election

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Alex Onken, Stacey Cameron and Andrun Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish court judge ruled on Tuesday, Aug. 2 that incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins is disqualified as a candidate for the upcoming mayoral election.

Perkins was disqualified under La. R.S. 18:492(A)(1)

When an objection to the candidacy is sustained on the ground that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election in the manner prescribed by law, that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election within the time prescribed by the law, or that the defendant does not meet the qualifications for the office he seeks, the final judgment shall disqualify the defendant as a candidate in the primary election for the office which he failed to qualify properly.

La. R.S. 18:492(A)(1)

In July, a lawsuit was filed, claiming he was ineligible to run for mayor because the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

RELATED STORY |

The suit claimed that Perkins is registered to vote and filed for a homestead exemption at one address for his condo in downtown Shreveport, but filed his qualification application using another address on Stratmore Drive (south of LSUS).

Both addresses are located in Shreveport but are in different wards of the city.

The lawsuit also notes that Louisiana law specifically states that if you apply for and receive a homestead exemption, then that is the address you must use to qualify to run for public office unless you are running for Congress or the Senate.

Perkins admitted in court to changing his voter registration to match his downtown condo address and homestead exemption. He added that the error on his qualifying papers was made because he was in a hurry and was distracted by lights from TV cameras in the clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

Latest News

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins claims he simply made a mistake on his candidacy paperwork.
Judge hears arguments over legitimacy of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy
Perkins claims he simply made a mistake on his candidacy paperwork
Perkins claims he simply made a mistake on his candidacy paperwork
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
All 10 Shreveport mayoral candidates invited to participate in forum
All 10 Shreveport mayoral candidates invited to participate in forum