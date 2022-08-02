A little heat and some rain through the rest of the week

(KSLA) - Over the next few days, there will be a little more heat, along with some rain each day. The rain will still be quite limited until Friday with a few more showers. Temperatures will remain in the 90s.

This evening will have a few passing clouds and maybe a couple isolated showers. After sunset, any rain we have will go away. Temperatures will still be mighty warm. We will go from the mid 90s before sunset to the mid 80s afterward.

Overnight, it will be very warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. There’s a possibility a couple locations fail to drop below 80. There will also be passing clouds, but I don’t expect any rain.

Not much will change Wednesday and Thursday. There will continue to be limited rain chances. I have a 10% chance Wednesday and a 20% on Thursday. Wednesday should have a little more sunshine with more cloud cover Thursday. The rain on Thursday will come from the north and will be falling apart so it all depends on how long the showers can hold themselves together. Both days though will be hot with temperatures getting up to the upper 90s. There is a good chance more heat advisories are issued for these two days.

Friday will bring a little relief. There should be some rain that pops up throughout the day. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. This rain will help cool temperatures down. The highs for the day will be in the mid 90s. This is close to what you’d typically see in early August.

Over the weekend, more rain will be possible on Saturday before we dry out again on Sunday. Saturday may have a few isolated showers and possibly a couple storms around. However, it will not rain everywhere. That means some of you will be disappointed. I will say though that the latest trend is getting worse with little to no rain. Therefore, I’ve lowered the rain chance to 20%. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s Saturday thanks to increased cloud cover and maybe some rain, but will increase back to the upper 90s Sunday with nothing to cool things back down and plenty of sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will still have limited rain chances. I have a 10-20% chance both days. So a couple small showers are not ruled out. It just won’t rain everywhere, nor for very long. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the 90s. At least we’re still not talking about triple digits though!

In the tropics, we are quiet. There’s still a lot of Saharan dust in the Atlantic basin for now. As we go through the month of August, activity normally picks up. I would expect that to be the case again this year. So, it’s important for you to pay attention to the tropics for the next 2 months until activity goes back down. We will be your First Alert for when something forms, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great rest of the week!

