Heat and scattered storms ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a hot start to the week with a couple of showers and storms mixed in Monday we are tracking more on the way for your Tuesday, and for that matter the rest of the week for the region. Each day we will continue to start on the dry and sunny note followed by clouds and some pop up showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Storms will develop across the southern and eastern part of the viewing area in the afternoon and will try to push north as easterly flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dominate the region. Temperatures will be toasty, but not insanely hot as showers and storms each day will likely hold our high temperatures under 100 each day with the “coolest” weather Friday and Saturday.

We are tracking some hit and miss wet weather across portions of the ArkLaTex as we get into the afternoon hours. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning expect a forecast that is not too dissimilar from what we saw Monday. Temperatures of course are on the warm side this morning and will again be moving up into the mid and upper 90s with ‘feels-like temperatures likely around 105 degrees. Sunshine in the morning will be followed by some pop up showers and storms, especially across the eastern half of ArkLaTex, as we get into the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected, but some locally rain is possible.

Heading through the rest of the week more of the same is on the way for the region. Scattered showers in the afternoon are going to be possible, but not assured every single day of the week with Wednesday and Friday being days where the shower and storm chances will be a little higher for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will average in the mid to upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures more than likely staying under the Heat Advisory threshold of 105 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting more of the same with intense humidity, very warm temperatures, and hit and miss showers and storms across the region. The best chance for scattered showers will be Saturday, especially across Northwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s Saturday followed by slightly warmer temperatures Sunday. Of course, the mugginess will be a major factor both days so please stay hydrated.

In the meantime, grab an umbrella out the door just in case today. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.