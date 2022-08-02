Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser

Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40 miles east of Uvalde. (KABB, WOAI, CITY OF HONDO, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONDO, Texas (CNN) - A city council in Texas voted on Monday to revoke an agreement that would have allowed for a National Rifle Association-related fundraiser.

The Hondo City Council voted four to one to revoke the agreement that would have allowed members of the Friends of the NRA to host a fundraiser in a city-owned facility.

Hondo is just 40 miles east of Uvalde, where on May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“It is a slap in the face to all of Uvalde, especially the ones that lost a loved one, some of us being here today,” Jazmin Cazares, the sister of one of the shooting victims, said. “What’s an even harder slap in the face is the AR-15 you get if you donate $5,000 to the NRA.”

A city council in Texas voted four to revoke an agreement to allow the NRA to hold a fundraiser at a city-owned facility. (Hondo City Council)

Cazares spoke out during a time allotted for public comments during the council meeting.

“What you guys decide to do next with this NRA meeting either proves me right or proves me wrong about how I feel about Hondo,” she said.

The annual event, which has taken place for the past 15 years, was set to have a gun raffle with a chance at an AR-15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

Latest News

Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car...
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists