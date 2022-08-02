CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary

Ask the Doctor
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people connected to a burglary at an apartment complex.

It happened on July 10 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street.

Investigators were able to obtain security footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

