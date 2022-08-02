Ask the Doctor
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope

Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car...
Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car found near the pond is believed to be connected to this incident.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Aug. 2, 2022
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more.

The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.

Crews with the Hope Police Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. A car found near the pond is believed to be connected to this incident.

The man’s possible family members were contacted. However, his identity has yet to be confirmed, according to Wilson.

The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and for an autopsy. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Investigators are working to possibly recover video surveillance of the incident.

