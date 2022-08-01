Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video.

Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins on April 29.

Surveillance footage showed Harper pull a handgun on Taylor and shoot him, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Taylor fell to the ground in the parking lot and Harper shot him again while Taylor was on the ground.

Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said live witnesses appeared before the grand jury.

Harper will be released from jail unless there are other charges against him, according to Baade.

Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store

Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting

Affidavit: Hawkins man claimed self-defense in gas station murder

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
At least two people were in custody after a traffic stop July 31, 2022, on Ford Street in...
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal held without bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
BOOKED: Michael Lawrence "Mystikal" Tyler, 51, of Prairieville, faces charges of first-degree...
Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish
The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and...
‘HUGE SUCCESS’ Benefit raises nearly $250,000 to aid men injured in gas explosion
Marijuana
Smell of marijuana no longer a warrantless reason to search homes in Louisiana